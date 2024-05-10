As the search continues for former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, also known as Sodhi, who went missing over two weeks ago, new details emerge regarding his financial circumstances. According to a report by NDTV, Singh was managing multiple bank accounts for financial transactions, despite reportedly experiencing severe financial difficulties. Delhi Police's investigation into the matter has uncovered Singh's frequent use of credit cards, with sources indicating that he maintained over 10 bank accounts for his financial activities.

TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh operated 10 bank accounts amid financial struggles: Report

Sources within the police department reveal that Gurucharan Singh, amid financial constraints, relied heavily on credit cards and conducted transactions across numerous bank accounts. It is reported that Singh resorted to withdrawing cash and using credit cards to settle balances, indicating a complex financial situation. The investigation further discloses that Singh withdrew a sum of Rs. 14,000 from an ATM before his disappearance, with no subsequent information available.

Considering Singh's disappearance, his family and close associates have provided insights into his recent behaviour. Reports suggest that Singh had been delving into spirituality in the period leading up to his disappearance. His sudden vanishing act has left his family distraught, with his father expressing deep concern and the family eagerly awaiting updates from the police. Singh's father, Hargit Singh, shared his anguish, stating, "What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain (We are awaiting his return)."

The mystery surrounding Gurucharan Singh's disappearance deepens as details of his financial situation come to light. With reports of Singh operating multiple bank accounts and relying on credit cards despite financial challenges, the investigation takes on added complexity. As authorities continue their efforts to locate the missing actor, his family's distress and fervent hope for his safe return underscore the gravity of the situation. As the search persists and the investigation unfolds, the collective hope remains that Gurucharan Singh will be found.

