comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.05.2024 | 1:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

en Bollywood News Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, the film marks the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Production.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On May 10, Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the action-thriller film Yodha, which marked the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Production. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, the thrilling action-drama is directed by the debutant director duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Speaking of the film. Yodha follows the story of a formidable soldier, Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra), leading an elite task force that is called upon to handle situations and missions no one else can. But when a mission goes horribly wrong, the blame is pinned on Arun, and he’s relieved from duty. Years later, when he finds himself on a flight that is hijacked mid-air, suspicion looms over his presence on the passenger list. Is he out for payback, or will this coincidence enable him to redeem himself from the disgraceful dismissal? This sets the stage for a pulsating suspenseful action thriller with high-octane action sequences that will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The world digital premiere of the action entertainer was announced on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by Prime Video and it was posted with a caption that read, “when danger closes in, courage soars high”.


Presented by Prime Video and Dharma Production in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 10. The film marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just Rs. 1499/year.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna believes that Yodha didn’t entice audience enough to come to theatres; says, “Now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT”

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection , Yodha Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to…

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana sign…

Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit…

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies…

Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak finds a place in…

Nakuul Mehta to star in Karan Johar's next,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification