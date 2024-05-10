On May 10, Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the action-thriller film Yodha, which marked the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Production. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, the thrilling action-drama is directed by the debutant director duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Speaking of the film. Yodha follows the story of a formidable soldier, Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra), leading an elite task force that is called upon to handle situations and missions no one else can. But when a mission goes horribly wrong, the blame is pinned on Arun, and he’s relieved from duty. Years later, when he finds himself on a flight that is hijacked mid-air, suspicion looms over his presence on the passenger list. Is he out for payback, or will this coincidence enable him to redeem himself from the disgraceful dismissal? This sets the stage for a pulsating suspenseful action thriller with high-octane action sequences that will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The world digital premiere of the action entertainer was announced on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by Prime Video and it was posted with a caption that read, “when danger closes in, courage soars high”.



Presented by Prime Video and Dharma Production in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 10. The film marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just Rs. 1499/year.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna believes that Yodha didn’t entice audience enough to come to theatres; says, “Now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.