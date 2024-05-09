comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to commence shooting Sanki on June 6; deets inside

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to commence shooting Sanki on June 6; deets inside

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ever since the first announcement of Sanki has happened there has been a lot of buzz about the unusual pair of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala plans to kickstart the schedule on 6th June with a special action-designed sequence with an international designer Kecha Khamphakdee.

A source close to the development added, “The team is all set to kickstart a week-long Mumbai schedule with a lot of action sequences designed by Kecha and then followed by a Goa schedule. The duo's chemistry is anticipated to sizzle on screen, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project.” It is going to be a very different world of Sanki which the audience will experience with this film.”

Sanki is poised to be a high-octane thriller, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline-pumping action sequences and gripping drama. With Sajid Nadiadwala at the helm, known for his penchant for delivering blockbuster hits, expectations are running high for this film to deliver on its promise of entertainment excellence. Sanki has blocked Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025 for its release.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde’s Sanki is NOT a remake but an original Love Story by Sajid Nadiadwala

More Pages: Sanki Box Office Collection

