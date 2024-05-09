According to India Today report, Television heartthrob Nakuul Mehta is set to captivate audiences once again in Karan Johar's latest web series venture, Daring Partners, as he steps into the lead role alongside actresses Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia. After spreading his charm on television, Nakuul Mehta is all set to treat his fans by featuring in a new upcoming web show, Daring Partners.

Nakuul Mehta to star in Karan Johar’s next, opposite these two actresses

The plot of Daring Partners will revolve around two best friends embarking on a journey as business partners to establish an alcohol startup. The series unfolds the journey and challenges of women crafting their destiny in a male-dominated industry. As per the portal's report, auditions are still underway to lock one more character.

The actor has had an illustrious career in the telly world and has gained immense love from his fans. Not only his acting mettle but his anchoring skills have also been applauded by the viewers. Bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, Daring Partners will be helmed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik. The web show is written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora. Daring Partners will stream on Amazon Prime.

Nakuul Mehta has established himself as a multi-talented star and promises to entertain in the future as well. Time and again, he has proved his versatility and won the hearts of the viewers with his onscreen performances, from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara to Ishqbaaaz and various web shows like I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

