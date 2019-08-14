Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.08.2019 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Pulwama Terror Attacks: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for the video tribute for CRPF’s martyrs

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, the terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir left the nation in shock as 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in the deadly terrorist attack. As the nation remembers the martyrs, many have donated money for their families. Celebrities like Aamir KhanAmitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan have come together for a special song to pay tribute to the martyrs of the terror attack.

Pulwama Terror Attacks: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for the video tribute for CRPF's martyrs

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to join the list who joined the video tribute. The actor had a busy schedule as he had to head to Melbourne but he shot the four-minute video last week. As per reports, SRK sang these lines from ‘Tu Desh Mera’ – “Tere liye jiyen marein, vaade jo tujhse kiye poore sab karein. Desh ke rang mein ranga hua, kehta hai ye lahu mera, aanch bhi aaye tirange ko to beh jaaun katra-katra. Tu desh mera, main hu tera…

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently producing three shows for Netflix – Bard Of Blood, Class Of ’83 and Betaal. He is yet to sign his next film.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he has 20 – 25 years of good cinema left in him

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor head to…

Ashoke Pandit just back from Kashmir says…

Vivek Agnihotri announces his next…

Box Office - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs…

Fans outraged after Mika Singh performs at…

Shah Rukh Khan says he has 20 - 25 years of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification