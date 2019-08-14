Pulwama Terror Attacks: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for the video tribute for CRPF’s martyrs

Earlier this year, the terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir left the nation in shock as 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in the deadly terrorist attack. As the nation remembers the martyrs, many have donated money for their families. Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan have come together for a special song to pay tribute to the martyrs of the terror attack.

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to join the list who joined the video tribute. The actor had a busy schedule as he had to head to Melbourne but he shot the four-minute video last week. As per reports, SRK sang these lines from ‘Tu Desh Mera’ – “Tere liye jiyen marein, vaade jo tujhse kiye poore sab karein. Desh ke rang mein ranga hua, kehta hai ye lahu mera, aanch bhi aaye tirange ko to beh jaaun katra-katra. Tu desh mera, main hu tera…”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently producing three shows for Netflix – Bard Of Blood, Class Of ’83 and Betaal. He is yet to sign his next film.