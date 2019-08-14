Bollywood Hungama
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment to distribute Chiranjeevi – Amitabh Bachchan’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the biggest movies of the year is Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is produced by his son, Ram Charan. The film boasts a massive cast and is touted to be made on a huge scale. Amitabh Bachchan is all set for his Telugu venture with this period drama. Now, it has been revealed that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment will be distributing the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to announce that his production house is one of the distributors of Hindi version of the film. “Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time,” he tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the teaser of the film was revealed which showed the looks of all the actors. The cast includes Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Niharika.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Ram Charan and helmed by Surendar Reddy. The film is a story based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to release on October 2

