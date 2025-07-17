In an earlier post, producer Nidhi Dutta opened up about her emotional fertility journey as she welcomed her baby with filmmaker husband.

It's a moment of joy and celebration for Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta and director Binoy Gandhi, as the couple welcomed their first child — a beautiful baby girl named Sitara Dutta Gandhi. The birth of their daughter marks a heartwarming new chapter in their lives, made even more meaningful by the long and emotional journey that led to this moment.

Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi embrace parenthood; pen a sweet note for their daughter ‘Sitara’

In a sweet post, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter and also revealed her name saying, “She's Here! Ecstatic & Overjoyed Parents Nidhi & Binoy”, and added in the caption, “Sitara Dutta Gandhi. 7.7.2025”.

Earlier, Nidhi had bravely shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram, opening up about her emotional struggles with infertility and the challenges of TTC (Trying to Conceive). In a heartfelt post that resonated with thousands, she wrote: “This picture in any other country but India would have been tagged on Instagram as ‘Sensitive content’ as it is an absolute mental health trigger for anyone that is TTC… The journey to get to this picture has been one of tears, fear, pain & longing… a woman ‘trying to conceive’ can have the greatest partner and support system but can still feel all alone through it.”

Choosing to speak out during her fertility journey rather than after, Nidhi’s post struck a chord with women everywhere, especially those facing similar challenges. She continued: “To all the women who have lost their babies before they met them… to the ones still waiting… no matter which phase of TTC you're in — this mom to be sees you… was you… and is praying for you with every step I take.”

With the arrival of baby Sitara, Nidhi and Binoy now step into a new phase of life, one filled with love, laughter, and late-night lullabies. The entertainment industry, fans, and well-wishers have showered the couple with congratulations and blessings.

Nidhi Dutta, daughter of legendary filmmaker J.P. Dutta, tied the knot with Binoy Gandhi in a grand ceremony at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur on March 7, 2021. While their wedding was a star-studded affair, their path to parenthood was filled with resilience, hope, and courage.

As Sitara Dutta Gandhi begins her journey in the world, her story — and her mother’s strength — will continue to inspire countless others still waiting for their miracle.

