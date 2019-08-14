Vivek Agnihotri announces his next directorial The Kashmir Files, to release in August 2020

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who last helmed The Tashkent Files, has announced his next directorial The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker’s announcement comes during the time when it was recently announced that Article 370 was revoked which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Vivek Agnihotri said, “Presenting #TheKashmirFiles. Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported.”

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Since a very long time, I have been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue and after the success of The Tashkent files, I have got the confidence that I am matured enough to handle a sensitive subject like this. Kashmiri Pandits Exodus from 1991 is the biggest human tragedy, the biggest Ethnic cleansing, mass exodus of a community with violence. Kashmiri Pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri pundits from Kashmir – their home. Since the WW2 there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world. This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, men were cut with a wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic Region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such a tragedy. My film is about that.”

The makers plan to release The Kashmir Files in August 2020.