Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.08.2019 | 12:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Vivek Agnihotri announces his next directorial The Kashmir Files, to release in August 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who last helmed The Tashkent Files, has announced his next directorial The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker’s announcement comes during the time when it was recently announced that Article 370 was revoked which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Vivek Agnihotri announces his next directorial The Kashmir Files, to release in August 2020

Vivek Agnihotri said, “Presenting #TheKashmirFiles. Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.  Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported.”

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Since a very long time, I have been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue and after the success of The Tashkent files, I have got the confidence that I am matured enough to handle a sensitive subject like this. Kashmiri Pandits Exodus from 1991 is the biggest human tragedy, the biggest Ethnic cleansing, mass exodus of a community with violence. Kashmiri Pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri pundits from Kashmir – their home. Since the WW2 there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world. This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, men were cut with a wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic Region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such a tragedy. My film is about that.”

The makers plan to release The Kashmir Files in August 2020.

ALSO READ: Post Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s next to be based on Kashmiri Pandits

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ashoke Pandit just back from Kashmir says…

Fans outraged after Mika Singh performs at…

AICWA demands complete ban on banned…

Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in…

PM Narendra Modi states how scrapping of…

Pakistan bans Indian movies after the Indian…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification