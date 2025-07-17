Known as Bollywood’s original Khiladi, Akshay Kumar has now proven he’s a real-life hero too. In a groundbreaking move, the superstar has personally insured the lives of over 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen across India — offering them critical health and accident coverage many never had before.

Akshay Kumar takes heroism off-screen; insures 650+ stuntmen across India in landmark move

This life-changing initiative arrives at a time when conversations around safety in the entertainment industry have gained urgency, especially in the wake of the tragic death of a stuntman named Raju on the set of an upcoming Tamil film by Pa Ranjith and Arya. For decades, stunt professionals have risked life and limb to deliver thrilling cinematic moments — often working with minimal safety gear and zero medical backup. A single injury can result in financial ruin, as the majority of these behind-the-scenes heroes lack basic health insurance.

Akshay Kumar’s initiative not only offers them tangible protection but also a sense of visibility and value long overdue. Speaking on behalf of the stunt community, seasoned action professional Vikram Singh Dahiya — who has worked on films like Dhadak 2, Jigra, Gunjan Saxena, Antim, and OMG 2 — expressed heartfelt appreciation.

“Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance,” Dahiya shared. “The policy includes both health and accident coverage. If a stunt performer is injured, whether on or off set, they can avail of cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 to ₹5.5 lakh.”

This insurance plan — covering a substantial portion of the action community — is being hailed as a benchmark initiative. It demonstrates how influential figures in the film industry can use their platform to bring about meaningful, lasting change. With this bold step, Akshay Kumar is not just ensuring better safety nets for the unsung heroes of cinema — he’s setting a powerful precedent for social responsibility in showbiz.

