Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.02.2019 | 7:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra is writing her memoir

BySubhash K. Jha

Among all the high-profile activities that Priyanka  Chopra is indulging in, we can now include her life story. So far.

Says a source very close to the development, “Yes, among the hectic activity in her life and career, Priyanka is also writing her memoir, her account of her life and career so far.”

Priyanka Chopra is writing her memoir

Entitled ‘Unfinished’, the book will cover her amazing journey from ‘Miss World’ to Mrs. Nick Jonas.

Says the source, “Priyanka neither had the time nor the inclination to tell her story.  She barely gets enough sleep. And she often wakes up not knowing which city she is in. But the publishers were very keen. They even gave her a title for the book ‘Unfinished’ to indicate how much more she had to achieve.”

Apparently, the book is “work in progress”. Priyanka has been given a deadline to finish the book. But she may not be able to meet that deadline due to her maddening schedules.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in New York

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra’s Isn’t It Romantic will NOT…

CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra to play MA ANAND…

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are HOSTING…

Priyanka Chopra announces her YouTube…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to host yet…

Details of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification