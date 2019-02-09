Priyanka Chopra is writing her memoir

Among all the high-profile activities that Priyanka Chopra is indulging in, we can now include her life story. So far.

Says a source very close to the development, “Yes, among the hectic activity in her life and career, Priyanka is also writing her memoir, her account of her life and career so far.”

Entitled ‘Unfinished’, the book will cover her amazing journey from ‘Miss World’ to Mrs. Nick Jonas.

Says the source, “Priyanka neither had the time nor the inclination to tell her story. She barely gets enough sleep. And she often wakes up not knowing which city she is in. But the publishers were very keen. They even gave her a title for the book ‘Unfinished’ to indicate how much more she had to achieve.”

Apparently, the book is “work in progress”. Priyanka has been given a deadline to finish the book. But she may not be able to meet that deadline due to her maddening schedules.

