“Yes, Sanjay Dutt has been approached” – confirms KGF hero Yash

It’s time for Sanjay Dutt to make his debut in the South Indian cinema. Dutt has been offered the role of the arch-villain in the sequel to the Kannada blockbuster KGF.

Confirming this, the KGF star Yash lets another cat out of the bag by saying, “We had offered him Chapter 1, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of KGF.”

Sources say Sanjay Dutt is almost finalized as the main antagonist in KGF Chapter 2.

“The only reason he did not accept KGF Chapter 1 was because it was a regional film. And the main lead Yash was unknown outside Karnataka. Now after Chapter 1 is a blockbuster and Yash is a household name across the country, the KGF franchise seems much more attractive to Dutt,” says the source.

