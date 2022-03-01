Om Raut-directed magnum opus Adipurush now has a new release date. The film that was supposed to be released in theatres on August 11 will now hit the screens on January 12, 2023. It will be the first big release of the year 2023. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan with Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh starring as Laxman.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the team of Adipurush took to social media to announce the new release date of the film. "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023," wrote Kriti Sanon sharing the announcement.

Adipurush's release date was shifted to make way for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. A few days back, while announcing the new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had thanked the team of Adipurush for postponing their film. "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be released on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series, and Om Raut, and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022," the team of Laal Singh Chaddha had shared.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres.

