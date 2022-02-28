Over the past two years, the box office window has been a ghost town thanks to the covid pandemic either shutting down theatres, or filmmakers opting to release their ventures on OTT platforms. But now, with the lockdown being lifted and theatres reopening we see a plethora of films hitting the big screen. From last year’s release Sooryavanshi to the latest film in the form of the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the audience has been patronizing new releases. If that wasn’t all, even regional films, viz. Pushpa – The Rise has found acceptance among the audience. In this compendium, Bollywood Hungama takes a look at some of the latest and most rending box office reports this week, from the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 4 update to the Pavan Kalyan film Bheemla Nayak rocking the North America box office, and Gangubai Kathiawadi stealing the show over the weekend, here are some of the latest box office trends today.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collections Day 3: Alia Bhatt starrer has a very good weekend; collects Rs. 39.12 cr on opening weekend

The Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Friday last week and has been doing rather well. After seeing an increase in collections on its second day, the business of the film witnessed a further increase on day 3. In this report, we take a look at the performance of the film over its opening weekend. Read More.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collections Day 3: Gangubai Kathiawadi beats 2 States; becomes Alia Bhatt’s 4th highest all-time opening weekend grosser

A comparative analysis of Gangubai Kathiawadi versus Alia Bhatt’s previous releases in terms of their opening weekend collections. Not surprisingly the film has managed to beat the collections of 2 States. Read on to see which other Alia Bhatt films the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi has surpassed. See More.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collections Day 3: Gangubai Kathiawadi beats Guzaarish; becomes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 4th highest all-time opening weekend grosser

Not just for Alia Bhatt, but also for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi has been a box office spectacle. In this report, we compare the opening weekend collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi to Bhansali’s previous releases. Continue reading to find out which films does Gangubai Kathiawadi beat. Read More.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office (Overseas): Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi leads the charts at the UK box office; Bheemla Nayak and Valimai follow

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been doing brisk business at the domestic box office, in the overseas markets as well the film has seen a good spate of collections. Read on to see whether Gangubai Kathiawadi out beats the other two films viz. Bheemla Nayak and Valimai in the UK. See More.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office (Overseas): Alia Bhatt starrer surpasses Valimai and Bheemla Nayak at the Australia box office

An analytical look at the box office business of Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Australia box office, while comparing the film’s business to the collections of Valimai and Bheemla Nayak. Read the full Article.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.