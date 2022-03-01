Tiger Shroff who made his debut in the year 2014 with the film Heropanti is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of the sequel of his debut film titled Heropanti 2. The film also stasr Tara Sutaria. The actors will be reuniting onscreen after their 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. On Monday night, the duo along with director Ahmed Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew to Bangkok for the next shooting schedule of their film.

Tiger and Tara twinned in black as they were clicked at the airport on Monday night. While Tiger donned a black T-shirt with blue denim, Tara looked chic in a black T-shirt and shorts. The duo had wrapped the shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi a week ago.

While Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star of Bollywood at present, the actor will reportedly be surprising his fans with the action sequences in the film. The audiences will witness never seen action before with Tiger performing a lot of car-based stunts. The Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Nawazuddin will be seen as the antagonist in the film. The actor will be paying a tribute to actor Vinod Khanna as he had copied the superstar's walk for his character.

Heropanti 2 is slated to release in theaters on the occasion of Eid on April 29, 2022.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria wrap up Dubai schedule of Heropanti 2

More Pages: Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.