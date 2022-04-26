Nintendo, Illumination and Universal’s animated feature, starring Chris Pratt, has been pushed back to release on April 7, 2023. The highly anticipated film was previously slated to be released on Dec. 21, 2022.

Nintendo’s animated feature Super Mario Bros starring Chris Pratt delayed until April 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Illumination and Universal announced late Monday that they are pushing back the theatrical release of Super Mario Bros. from Dec. 21, 2022 to April 7, 2023. The computer-animated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario. The star-packed voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto took to the company's Twitter account to share the news of the dela. “This is Miyamoto.” the Mario creator tweeted. “After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.”

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has also shared a statement on Twitter writing, “Miyamoto-San and I have been collaborating on all aspects of the Super Mario Bros. film and, together with our partners at Universal, have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 - April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan. We are excited to share this incredible film with you.”

Super Mario Bros. film hails from Nintendo and Illumination, with Universal distributing in North America and co-financing with Illumination. The upcoming Mario movie was announced in 2018. Shortly after Mario’s move was announced, the studio said that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish now opens on Dec. 21, 2022, per the report. Antonio Banderas returns as the marauding feline, co-starring opposite Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and Olivia Colman.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.