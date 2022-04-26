South Korean pop group ASTRO has officially announced their full group comeback date and title of their forthcoming third full-length album.

ASTRO to drop third full-length album titled Drive To The Starry Road on May 16

Earlier this month, the group’s management label Fantagio confirmed that ASTRO was gearing up for a May comeback. On April 25, the agency unveiled the first look at ASTRO’s new release on their official social media handle. Titled “Drive to the Starry Road,” ASTRO’s third full-length album will drop on May 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

ASTRO debuted in 2016 with the single "Hide & Seek" from their debut EP Spring Up, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. The group is composed of six members MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha.

