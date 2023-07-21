Over the last three decades, among the many non-fiction shows like Antakshari, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz, the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is all set to return with yet another new season. After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music. And now, joining Himesh Reshammiya will also be talented singer Neeti Mohan as an esteemed Judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023.

With her remarkable contribution to the industry including hit Bollywood tracks like ‘Nainowale Ne’ and ‘Ishq Wala Love’, Neeti brings a treasure-house of experience and expertise on the show to mentor and guide aspiring singers, nurturing their potential to become future stars. Neeti Mohan is no stranger to the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show, having previously served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2022. Now, she embarks on a new journey, eager to discover raw talent from all corners of the country.

Talking about joining the role of a judge, Neeti Mohan said, "I am thrilled to be part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa franchise once again as a judge. The show has a remarkable legacy of discovering exceptional talent, and I am excited to contribute to this journey and ready to discover the next singing sensation. She went on to add, “This season gets even better with a special Initiative where some of the top performing singers get to record an original song released by Zee Music Company even before the season draws to an end. I can't wait to witness the raw talent across the nation and help shape their musical careers. Get ready to be mesmerized by exceptional talent and the enchanting magic of music!”

Coming to the new season, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country in cities like Guwahati, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Jaipur. After auditions in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Vadodara, and Pune, talented singers will be selected for the Mega Audition round. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV soon.

