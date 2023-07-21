Shaan’s iconic song ‘Tanha Dil’ released over 20 years ago, but it continues to move us. The video of the song, which also featured the singer, also holds a special place for the emotional effect it generates. But not many would know that the shoot of the video had got Shaan completely confused, and he now sees the funny side of it.

EXCLUSIVE: Shaan shares hilarious story behind the making of ‘Tanha Dil’ video, watch

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan said that the director of the video, Sanil Shekhawat, didn’t tell him what the video is going to be. “I used to ask him, ‘What is the video?’. He used to say, ‘Nothing. You don’t need to worry about that,’” said Shaan.

When Shaan landed at Mumbai’s Filmcity for the shoot, the director’s instruction left him confused. “He said, ‘Yahan se wahan chalo, wahan se yahan chalo (walk from here to there and from there to here). Now wear these clothes and walk from here to there.’ Some people were walking with me. I didn’t understand till the end what he was doing. Whenever I used to ask him (about the video), he used to say, ‘Just follow what I am telling you now, that’s it.’ This is how the whole video was done and I just didn’t understand what happened,” said Shaan.

But when he saw the video, he was amazed. “When it all unfolded, it was beautiful,” said Shaan and added that he understood the meaning. “The walk is your life. When you look back, you see things that have happened. When you look ahead, it’s the future. When you look back, you see your friends and your love and due to some reason, you have to leave them and move ahead. At that time, you wonder what will happen with you in the future. But when you look back, you realize that they are always there with you. So, this is how he made a metaphoric video.”

Sharing more memories about the song, Shaan added, “Ram Sampath, who composed the song, had a lot of time in those days. Same was with me. This whole project of eight songs we did in two or two and a half years. Every other day I used to visit his house in Matunga. His mom used to serve filter coffee. We had fun.”

