The highly anticipated film Dream Girl 2 will once again feature Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja and his new avatar has left many enamoured. In the past, makers have unveiled several teasers wherein Pooja is interacting with many superstars including Pathaan. The latest fanboy joining the list is Rocky aka Ranveer Singh. In the latest promo, Rocky was seen sharing his excitement of contacting Pooja as audiences attempt to catch a glimpse of her pretty face!

Now, a couple of days later, the makers have unveiled the new first look of the upcoming sequel Dream Girl 2. The poster, which has already set social media abuzz, showcases the ever-versatile Ayushmann Khurrana in a captivating new avatar. Stepping out from behind a vibrant curtain, only his face is visible to the audience. What truly captivates everyone's attention is the remarkable transformation of Ayushmann's character Pooja, the silhouette of Pooja as Karam peeks through the curtain simply, appears to feature a delightful and feminine look, leaving fans intrigued about the direction of the sequel's storyline! We can't wait to relish this wholesome entertainer on the big screen! Time to set your date with Pooja!

While the release date of the film is nearing, we hear that the makers had to reshoot a few scenes. “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor went through the first cut of the film. They were happy with the product but felt that there was scope for improvement. They spoke to Ayushmann and others and they all readily came on board to get the reshoot done. The schedule lasted for 12 days and took place earlier this month. The reshoot wrapped up on Saturday, July 15, at Mumbai’s Madh Island,” a source had told Bollywood Hungama.

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. So, mark your calendars for the joyride that is Dream Girl 2, and get ready to witness the hilarious love story unfold on the big screen. Smoochieeee your way into this extraordinary tale. Also starring Ananya Panday as the leading lady, the film is slated for release on August 25, 2023.

