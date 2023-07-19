The popular music reality show, which has been airing for several years now, will once scout for the best singer, among the new generation.

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is set to make a comeback to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music. To make this season even more exciting and to help provide the right kind of guidance and training, Zee TV has roped in popular singer, music director, songwriter & producer - Himesh Reshammiya - as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023.

Himesh Reshammiya returns as judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for its upcoming season on Zee TV

One of the most loved judges of the show, Himesh Reshammiya will be seen donning the judge’s hat for the sixth time this season, making him the longest-serving judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Having contributed remarkable songs to the industry like ‘Tera Surroor’, ‘Aap ki kashish’, and ‘Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri’ amongst others, he is all set to uncover fresh talent from across the country once again and help train them emerge as the next big singing sensations.

Talking about returning to the music reality show, Himesh Reshammiya said, “It feels great to be back on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa … I have judged multiple seasons in the past and I keep coming back for more as the show holds a special place in my heart. The show has provided several talented singers a platform to establish their own identity in the world of music”. He further added, “This season presents an incredible opportunity for the show's exceptionally talented contestants as every ‘singer of the week’ will have the golden chance to release their very own original song in collaboration with Zee Music Company. This remarkable initiative by the channel is truly commendable. Can’t wait to witness the extraordinary journey of the top talents of India as they battle it out to win the hearts of viewers across the country.”

While the show is all set to return to television, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country, especially in huge cities like Guwahati and Kolkata. With auditions yet to take place in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Vadodara, Pune, and Jaipur, a huge number of talented singers will soon be vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV but the makers are yet to reveal the date.

