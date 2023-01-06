Manoj Bajpayee has made an appeal to his fans after his Twitter account got hacked.

Popularity on social media, especially for film celebrities, comes with its own shares of disadvantages. One among that is the attack on your social media account by hackers. Manoj Bajpayee has become the latest victim of a cyber attack as his Twitter profile is hacked.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter account gets hacked, “Please do not engage with anything…”

The actor shared this update a few hours ago on Instagram through a story where he said, “My Twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you (namaste emoji).”

A cursory look at Bajpayee’s Twitter profile during the publishing of this article doesn’t show any malicious tweet shared by any hacker. The last activity from his profile was 18 hours ago when he had retweeted a message appealing to the citizens of Delhi to do their bit to provide shelter to the homeless and poor and stray animals from the freezing cold weather.

On the work front, Bajpayee’s last film was Renzil D’Silva’s 2021 thriller Dial 100 where he played a cop who has a dark truth to hide. The film also starred Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar and Marathi film actor Nandu Madhav. In the same year, he was also a part of Netflix’s anthology titled Ray, which was based on the short stories written by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

