The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is rescheduled for its 23rd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), returns with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Previously, it was reported that the awards celebrations will take place on February 9th, 10th and 11th, 2023. But, it has been moved to May 2023.

IIFA postponed from February to May 2023; new dates revealed

As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) announced the new dates of the upcoming celebrations.

The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is rescheduled for its 23rd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will now be held on the 26th and 27th of May, 2023. The nominations were announced in December 2022.

