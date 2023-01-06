Bigg Boss 16 is known for controversies and constant arguments between contestants. However, the show has also featured some interesting love stories. The recent season featured many fights between housemates and one love story that has been making news for quite some time is that of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. While the show featured a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, in the recently released promo of today’s episode, host Salman Khan asked the housemates to come clean about what they feel for each other and asked Tina Datta to take a stand about her feelings.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Tina Datta over her ‘fake love’ for Shalin Bhanot; actress’ team pens down a note about ‘women supporting women’

In the recently released promo of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar is questioning Tina Datta about her feelings for housemate Shalin Bhanot. He asked her, “Tina kaunsa game khel rahi ho aur kiske saath?” To which, the Uttaran actress replied, “Sir, main dong nahi kar rahi. We can’t fall in love”. Angered further by her response, Salman questioned her about the way she was dancing with Shalin, despite having a massive argument with him. He went on to add, “Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke layak, chipakne ke layak”. His question didn’t go down well with Shalin, who asked Khan to stop continuing, “Don’t be hard on her”. This only seemed to upset the host further.

The video also received similar responses from social media users who trolled Shalin and Tina for being fake and faking their love on the show. “Amazing Salman sir Tina ki to waat lagni chahiye, itna fake karti hai ki hassi aati hai ab”, “Fake Hai Dono Ko Dafa Karo.. Sahiii bat h... nautanki inlog ka khtm hi nhi ho rhaaa”, “Fake logon ka face bhi dekhna hamen sharm lagti hai kyon dikha rahi ho.... yah fake love angle nikaalo donon ko bahar,” were some of the comments that were dropped on this post. Meanwhile, in another promo, Salman Khan continued to lash out on Shalin and Tina as he exposed their 'fake love' for each other.

On the other hand, owing to this massive slamming of Tina, her team and group of fans decided to come together and pen an emotional note dedicated to the actress. In the note, they explained the way women are treated in the industry, and how they are subjected to derogatory comments. The same note also included that it was a way of supporting the actress and her game in Bigg Boss, further asserting the idea of ‘women supporting women’.

