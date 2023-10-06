comscore
Last Updated 06.10.2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Mahadev betting app case: Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma seek more time to appear before ED

Actors Huma Qureshi and Kapil Sharma have sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Mahadev betting app case.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Kapil Sharma have sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Mahadev betting app case. The ED had summoned Kapil and Huma on Thursday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the betting app case.

According to the probe agency, Huma Qureshi had allegedly promoted the app and Kapil Sharma entertained guests at a wedding of a promoter of the app that was held abroad. The probe agency also issued summons to actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan. It is unclear whether these actors are accused in the case. Ranbir Kapoor had also sought two weeks' time to appear for questioning.

According to the ED, large-scale hawala operations were carried out to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts. The agency alleged that Ranbir Kapoor promoted the app through social media ads and accepted payments in cash, which is being treated as proceeds of crime. The ED had summoned him to their Raipur office on October 6. He has asked for two weeks’ time to appear before the central agency. It is not known whether the ED will grant his request.

Several other celebrities are also under the ED’s scanner. They were reportedly hired to perform at app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar’s lavish UAE wedding. Chandrakar has been accused of spending Rs 200 crores on the wedding in February 2023. This included payments to celebrities who performed at the wedding, five-star accommodation for guests and private jets to ferry relatives from India to the UAE. All payments were made in cash.

