BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shraddha Kapoor receives ED summons over involvement in online betting app case: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the summoning of Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now extended its probe into the Mahadev App case, summoning actress Shraddha Kapoor, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

As per the report, Shraddha Kapoor has received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning her connection to the online betting case involving the Mahadev App. The actress is scheduled to make her appearance before the ED on Friday, October 6. It is alleged that she endorsed the app, and the ED is investigating whether the payment she received for this endorsement might have originated from illicit sources.

Earlier it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had taken this step as part of its ongoing investigation into the promotion and activities related to the Mahadev App. Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan had been summoned due to their alleged involvement in promoting the app, while Kapil Sharma was called in for attending the success party of Mahadev App held in Dubai last September.

This development came after Ranbir Kapoor was also issued a summons by the ED in connection with the same case. Ranbir has been asked to appear before the ED on October 6, 2023. It has been reported that the actor is alleged to have received cash payments for promotional activities related to the betting app.

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Mahadev App case appears to be widening its scope, with prominent figures from the entertainment industry being called in for questioning regarding their roles in the promotion and association with the app.

As the probe continues, further details regarding the extent of involvement of these celebrities in the betting app case are expected to emerge

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see video

