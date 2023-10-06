Aarya premiered in 2020 followed by the second season in 2021.

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen is all set to return with the third season of Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The series from filmmaker Ram Madhvani wrapped earlier this year and is ready for the premiere in November. The actress teased that the first look might come soon. However, she teased the premiere date to be November 3, 2023.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

In the show, the actor portrays a fierce mother who tries her best to keep her family safe from the world of crime after entering the vicious network following her husband’s demise. Sharing the release date, the actress shared a teaser video and wrote, “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Earlier, Sushmita Sen had said about the new season saying, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey.”

Aarya premiered in 2020 followed by the second season in 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

