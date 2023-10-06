comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.10.2023 | 7:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

en Bollywood News Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

Aarya premiered in 2020 followed by the second season in 2021.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen is all set to return with the third season of Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The series from filmmaker Ram Madhvani wrapped earlier this year and is ready for the premiere in November. The actress teased that the first look might come soon. However, she teased the premiere date to be November 3, 2023.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

In the show, the actor portrays a fierce mother who tries her best to keep her family safe from the world of crime after entering the vicious network following her husband’s demise. Sharing the release date, the actress shared a teaser video and wrote, “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Earlier, Sushmita Sen had said about the new season saying, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey.”

Aarya premiered in 2020 followed by the second season in 2021.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen on being offered Taali, “It was a big shock that they brought me this and it wasn’t just a script”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mahadev betting app case: Huma Qureshi,…

EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar recorded Ram…

EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why…

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter director Bhav…

Shraddha Kapoor receives ED summons over…

Not-so-sanskaari-anymore: Dono is Rajshri’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification