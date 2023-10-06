comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar recorded Ram bhajans during her final days for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar recorded Ram bhajans during her final days for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

By Subhash K. Jha -

Lata Mangeshkar may have left us physically. But her voice will continue to resonate for as long as civilization exists. In a surprising development, this writer has come to know that Lataji recorded some Ram bhajans, shlokas and chants in her final days.

“These Ram bhajans are the last recordings of Lataji. She could barely stand on her feet. But she summoned composer Mayuresh Pai and told him she wanted to do some handpicked Ram bhajans, shlokas and chants for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She wanted them played at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya expected to happen in January 2024,” informed a source very close to the Mangeshkar family.

Confirming this historic recording, composer Mayuresh Pai who was very close to Lataji said, “She was singing and working right till the end. She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir. She made sure she did her recordings even as her health was failing. She is the bravest person I have ever known,” he said.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary: “Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

