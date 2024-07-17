Actress Kubbra Sait who continues to dazzle as one of the brightest talents in the Indian entertainment industry. After showcasing her skill and range in numerous projects, Kubbra Sait has landed a role in one of the most anticipated comedy sequels, Son of Sardar 2, featuring a stellar cast.

Kubbra Sait joins Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur in Son of Sardar 2

Kubbra Sait's new role

An independent industry source revealed, “Kubbra Sait has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur in Son of Sardar 2. While the specifics of her role are being kept under wraps, it is known that she will play an interesting character in this big-screen entertainer directed by Vijay Arora.”

Filming details

The source added, “Kubbra Sait will begin shooting for the film next month, with a significant portion of the film set to be shot overseas.” This international shoot location adds an extra layer of excitement and grandeur to the project.

Kubbra Sait's growing portfolio

Talking about Kubbra Sait, the actress who was seen in Farzi, The Trial, Gully Boy, and Sacred Games, is having one of the biggest line-ups in her career. Besides Son of Sardar 2, she will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva. She also recently began shooting for a David Dhawan’s comedy entertainer that features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela, and Maniesh Paul.

A star-studded cast

Son of Sardar 2 promises to be a highly anticipated sequel with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur already creating a buzz. Kubbra Sait’s addition to the cast only heightens the excitement around this project. Fans eagerly await more details about her role and the film’s release.

Kubbra Sait's continuous rise in the entertainment industry and her upcoming projects showcase her versatility and talent, making her one of the most promising actors in contemporary Indian cinema.

