Vikrant Massey's upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, initially slated for release in August 2024, has hit a hurdle with director Ranjan Chandel's departure from the project. Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to report that Tushar Hiranandani will be reshooting certain portions of the Rajan Chandel directorial. Now, in a recent interview, Rajan not only confirmed the news but also stated the reason behind his departure.

Ranjan Chandel BREAKS SILENCE on stepping down from The Sabarmati Report citing creative differences

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Chandel clarified the situation. While he confirmed filming was complete, he revealed creative differences over proposed additions to the film. "The makers wanted them, so I decided to step back from it," he stated. He explained the sensitive nature of the film's subject matter as a key factor in his decision.

Chandel also addressed rumors that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested the changes, causing a delay. "However, that isn't true at all," he concluded. The film's release date remains uncertain, but the makers are reportedly aiming for a new theatrical window in September or October 2024.

For the unversed, earlier this month, a source close to the team told us, “The film is not going for a massive reshoot. The producers felt that some scenes could come out strongly and also, they thought of roping in Tushar Hiranandani for the reshoot. The actors, too, readily came on board.” Apart from this Bollywood Hungama was also the first one to report that The Sabarmati Report wouldn’t be able to make it in cinemas on May 3.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report faces new hurdles – Director Ranjan Chandel replaced with Tushar Hiranandani by Ektaa R Kapoor over differences; reshoots commence: Report

More Pages: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.