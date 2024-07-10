Kubbra took to social media to share photos from the sets of this untitled family entertainer.

Best known for her role in Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait is known for her character roles and the actress has bagged a rather interesting upcoming venture. She has reportedly joined the cast of David Dhawan directorial. The untitled family entertainer boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreeleela. The film bankrolled by Tips Films is touted as one of the biggest entertainers of the year 2025, and Kubbra Sait will be seen in an interesting role in the film.

Kubbra Sait joins Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul and others for David Dhawan’s next

Kubbra Sait shares BTS pictures from the film

The actress took to social media and shared BTS pictures from the sets of this untitled entertainer and wrote on her Instagram story, “Another day another rupee #Day1 #OnSet @manieshpaul @varundvn @mrunalthakur #DavidDhawan”. The actress later also shared an adorable picture from the sets and captioned, “#SetLife #DavidDhawan @varundvn @manieshpaul @mrunalthakur #TodayIsANewDay”.

More details on the David Dhawan entertainer

The father-son duo will be reuniting after doing films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. Reports suggest that the film has been titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. But there has been no official confirmation. A source close to the film was quoted saying, “It’s a quirky title in sync with the world that David Dhawan is looking to create with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreeleela. It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the centre. David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again.”

About Kubbra Sait

Having left an indelible mark with her performances in films like Gully Boy, Sultan, and Jawaani Jaaneman, Kubbra will next be seen in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. The film will feature her in an action-packed role.

