The much-awaited film Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to release next week and the excitement for it is considerable. The studio backing the film in India, Disney-Fox, completed the censor process in time and in this report, we'll throw light on this aspect.

BREAKING: CBFC passes Deadpool & Wolverine with an ‘A’ certificate and just one minor cut

Usually, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is known for demanding an unfair amount of cuts, both audio and visual. Hence, fans of this series will be happy to know that the Examining Committee of the CBFC has been lenient this time around. Not a single scene has been cut or gone through any censorship. The only cut asked by them was to mute an abusive word.

Apart from that, the liquor brands were blurred and a health advisory ticker was asked to be inserted in scenes of alcohol consumption and smoking.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Deadpool & Wolverine were granted an 'A' certificate on July 12. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 129.55 minutes. In other words, the run time of the superhero comedy is 2 hours 9 minutes and 55 seconds.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26 as part of Phase Five of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama did an exclusive report that the film has sold nearly 37,000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. This means that it is all set to have a double-digit opening.

The buzz for Deadpool & Wolverine is strong as it brings two of the loved superheroes together. The chemistry of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has been loved in the trailers and during the promotions. As a result, globally, the film is set to set the box office on fire.

Besides Ryan and Hyan, Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. It is directed by Shawn Levy.

