Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle e-commerce destinations, has officially launched Glamstream, its groundbreaking shoppable lifestyle content destination. This industry-first innovation seamlessly blends entertainment, fashion inspiration, and instant purchase, setting a new benchmark for how young India engages with content and commerce. The grand launch event, held over the weekend in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair, with notable personalities from Bollywood and the digital creator ecosystem in attendance.

Guests included Raveena Tandon, Khushi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sushant Divgikar, and popular creators such as Sufi Motiwala, Renil Abraham, Aaditya Kulshreshtha, and Nayandeep, among others. A major highlight of the launch was an exclusive sneak peek into the year’s most awaited track 'Jordan' by Badshah, India’s first shoppable multi-brand music video. As the official fashion partner for this highly anticipated track, Myntra proudly partnered with music label 0075 Pentertainment and offered attendees and Glamstream viewers the first look at the music video, which showcases 17 curated looks all instantly available for purchase on the Myntra app. This exclusive preview, coupled with exciting previews for other upcoming shows, reinforced Myntra’s position as the go-to destination for celebrity and influencer-led lifestyle content.

Rooted in pop culture and driven by creators, influencers, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), Glamstream debuts with an unparalleled content library designed for the ultimate binge-watching experience. The platform will feature over 100+ celebrities, including Vijay Deverekonda, Tabu, Zeenat Aman, Tammanah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar, and Malaika Arora, among others, bringing their unique style and insights directly to viewers. Glamstream boasts an impressive 500+ hours of premium, bite-sized, binge-worthy content, comprising 15 exclusives and 4,000+ episodes of shared premium content. Viewers can dive into a diverse range of formats including music videos, vlogs, styling guides, fashion features, podcasts, fictional shows, and talk shows. Complementing the celebrity and influencer content, Glamstream also integrates content from the Ultimate Glam Clan (UGC)—Myntra’s thriving shopper-creator community with over 1 million registered creators.

Speaking about the launch of Glamstream, Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra, said, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with so many talented personalities to redefine the possibilities in lifestyle shopping and content commerce space. With Glamstream, Myntra is doubling down on making shopping entertaining and engaging like never before. Young people want to be inspired while they shop, and Glamstream is a one-of-a-kind platform that gives them exactly that: instant access to trends and the best of fashion, all in one fun package."

Khushi Kapoor shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Glamstream is such a refreshing way to experience fashion. As a shopper, it’s exciting to explore content that blends style and pop culture so seamlessly. It’s fun, engaging, and feels completely in tune with how our generation likes to discover trends today.”

Raveena Tandon added, “It’s been so much fun being part of Glamstream and revisiting an era that defined so much of my personal style. The ‘90s were bold, expressive, and full of character — just like the fashion we’re seeing make a comeback today. Glamstream brings that energy to life in a way that’s entertaining, nostalgic, and completely shoppable. I’m thrilled to see this new way of celebrating fashion take off.”

The Glamstream experience is conveniently housed within the Myntra app, accessible via a prominent floating action button on the homepage, making fashion inspiration and purchase more accessible than ever.

