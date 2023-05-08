The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Vikram Vedha actress Yogita Bihani, and popular television actress Sonal Bilani is mired in controversies owing to its plotline. The film features women being forcibly converted to Islam which hasn’t gone down well with audiences. Set against the backdrop of South India, amid the film is facing backlash and non-cooperation from theatre owners, the Sudipto Sen directorial has decided to also release in overseas market. If reports are to be believed, the film will release in United Kingdom and France this week itself.

The Kerala Story to release in UK and France on May 12

As per recent reports, The Kerala Story is making its debut in UK and France on May 12. On the other hand, the film has been witnessing major uproar in India as some of the Southern regions have decided to boycott the screening of the film. Readers would be aware that the Kerala and Tamil Nadu court have been tackling pleas against the film, as many have sought a ban on it for its false portrayal. Many of them have also claimed the film to be a weapon for spreading communal hatred. Although the courts have dismissed these pleas and allegations against the film, recently it was reported that theatre owners have refused to hold screenings and even removed it from the listings.

With Adah Sharma playing the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan, The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film portrays the story of young South Indian girls who are manipulated into converting their religion and are forcibly made to join the ISIS. While the film is said to be based on true events, a lot of allegations are being made against the film because of its story. The film released in India last week, on May 5, 2023.

