Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is ready to enthrall audiences with his upcoming drama, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film, starring the duo of Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is set to hit theatres on July 5th, 2024.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu set for theatrical release on July 5, 2024

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha promises to be an epic love story spanning a remarkable 23 years. The narrative unfolds between the years 2000 and 2023, hinting at a journey that traverses love, loss, and the enduring power of time.

Adding further weight to the project is the stellar supporting cast. Jimmy Shergill, known for his captivating performances, joins the ensemble alongside Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). The film is set for a theatrical release on 5th July 2024.

