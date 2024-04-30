comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.04.2024 | 10:34 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the FIRST Pan-India film to also release in Bengali; makers shoot a massive underwater sequence

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the FIRST Pan-India film to also release in Bengali; makers shoot a massive underwater sequence

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the FIRST Pan-India film to also release in Bengali; makers shoot a massive underwater sequence
By Fenil Seta -

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is arguably the most awaited film of the year and the excitement is increasing with each asset that the makers are presenting to the audience. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01, was a huge hit across the country and the lead character and his mannerisms became a rage. As a result, there’s a lot of hope for the sequel. Realizing the potential of the second installment, the makers are leaving no stone unturned. And in a unique move, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to be released in Bengali. It is the first Pan-Indian film to have a release in the language.

BREAKING: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the FIRST Pan-India film to also release in Bengali; makers shoot a massive underwater sequence

BREAKING: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the FIRST Pan-India film to also release in Bengali; makers shoot a massive underwater sequence

Usually, Pan-India films, until now, have had a release in five languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks the record as it’ll be released in as many as six languages in India. This was confirmed by popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed, “[In this edition], the story continues from where part one ended. It’s not like a franchise in which the actors are retained but the characters are different. Here, we are continuing with the same characters. So, you’ll notice progress in the music. Even then, we tried to make something different from the past soundtrack.”

He further said, “Also, this time, we are making the film in Bengali, so we have to go through the exercise in six languages. It took me more than two months to make the songs since I had to sit with the lyricists of each language to make it.”

A week ago, there were reports that popular singer Timir Biswas was going to do the voiceover or maybe sing in the Bengali version. When contacted, Timir, however, said that he hasn’t come on board yet.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule recently shot a massive underwater sequence. Yesterday, the film’s Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Brozek uploaded an intriguing image from the sets of the film on Instagram. When a fan asked “Are you guys shooting a boat sequence?”, he replied, “Underwater”.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuba (@kubabrozek)

Also Read: Pushpa 2 makers to unveil first single titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ on May 1; Allu Arjun shares announcement teaser

More Pages: Pushpa 2 - The Rule Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shabana Raza Bajpayee makes a comeback as a…

Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies…

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn…

Gurucharan Singh, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah…

Suhana Khan follows in Shah Rukh Khan’s…

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma's next…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification