Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is arguably the most awaited film of the year and the excitement is increasing with each asset that the makers are presenting to the audience. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01, was a huge hit across the country and the lead character and his mannerisms became a rage. As a result, there’s a lot of hope for the sequel. Realizing the potential of the second installment, the makers are leaving no stone unturned. And in a unique move, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to be released in Bengali. It is the first Pan-Indian film to have a release in the language.

Usually, Pan-India films, until now, have had a release in five languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks the record as it’ll be released in as many as six languages in India. This was confirmed by popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed, “[In this edition], the story continues from where part one ended. It’s not like a franchise in which the actors are retained but the characters are different. Here, we are continuing with the same characters. So, you’ll notice progress in the music. Even then, we tried to make something different from the past soundtrack.”

He further said, “Also, this time, we are making the film in Bengali, so we have to go through the exercise in six languages. It took me more than two months to make the songs since I had to sit with the lyricists of each language to make it.”

A week ago, there were reports that popular singer Timir Biswas was going to do the voiceover or maybe sing in the Bengali version. When contacted, Timir, however, said that he hasn’t come on board yet.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule recently shot a massive underwater sequence. Yesterday, the film’s Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Brozek uploaded an intriguing image from the sets of the film on Instagram. When a fan asked “Are you guys shooting a boat sequence?”, he replied, “Underwater”.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

