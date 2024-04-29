Suhana Khan follows in Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps; to be announced as new Lux brand ambassador

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, is poised to become the new face of Lux on a momentous occasion – the brand's 100th anniversary. This announcement marks a new chapter for both Lux and the Khan family, creating a special connection between generations.

The official unveiling is expected today, April 29, according to a report in India Today. Suhana's appointment signifies a fresh era for Lux, while also holding a significant personal touch for the Khans. Throughout its century-long history, Lux has established itself as a cultural icon by collaborating with a dazzling array of celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood. The details regarding Suhana's specific campaign and the creative direction Lux will take are likely to be revealed soon.

Shah Rukh Khan himself has a long-standing association with Lux, dating back to 2005. Many fondly remember a now-iconic commercial featuring him luxuriating in a rose petal-filled bath, surrounded by a star-studded cast that included Bollywood royalty like Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi, and Juhi Chawla.

The Khan family's connection with Lux extends beyond Suhana's ambassadorship. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana appeared together in a campaign for Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. This wasn't their only collaborative project; they are also gearing up for a film together titled King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand, the film will feature Suhana in a prominent role.

