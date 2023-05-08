Earlier today, reports surfaced that multiplex owners in Tamil Nadu had decided to remove The Kerala Story from the movie theatres. This decision of theatre owners of Tamil Nadu, has left producer Vipul Shah and director Sudipto Sen in a state of shock and bemusement.

Vipul Shah, Sudipto Sen to go to court against Tamil Nadu multiplexes

Shock, because the decision to ban a film by theatre owners is not only illegal but also a contravention of the very basic democratic right to freedom of expression. Bemusement, because this hasty decision to shove a controversial film under the carpet shows how insecure certain sections are getting about the film which is growing at the box office with every day.

Confirming the decision to take legal action against the illegal ban on the film in Tamil Nadu, director Sudipto Sen says, “Yes, we are going to court .We will also be conducting a press conference later today.”

Also Read: The Kerala Story Controversy: Theatre owners stop screening of the film and remove it from listings online

More Pages: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.