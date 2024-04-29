Ranveer Singh is adding another exciting project to his already packed slate. Following Singham Again and Don 3 already on the cards, and rumours of him portraying the superhero Shaktimaan, reports claim that he is collaborating with Prasanth Varma, the director behind the recent box office success, HanuMan. Varma has allegedly approached Singh for a big-budget period film steeped in Indian mythology.

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s next titled Rakshas; mythological film set in pre-Independence era: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project. Sources close to the development have shed some light on the project, tentatively titled Rakshas. Apparently, this film is part of a larger Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, where the director strategically introduces characters before uniting them in a grand finale. A source revealed, “Ranveer is blown away by the vision and long-term plans that his director has for the universe and is excited to embark on the journey of Rakshas soon.”

The pre-production seems to be progressing smoothly. The script, screenplay, and even pre-visualization are reportedly complete. The team is currently finalizing shooting schedules. Furthermore, the source added, “Ranveer has met Prasanth Varma and the team multiple times over the last few weeks and has already done a Pooja for the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad.”

Rakshas is touted as a period film set in the pre-independence era, boasting a mythological backdrop. Intriguingly, Singh's character is said to possess shades of a negative force. The specifics of his character arc remain under wraps, but sources hint at a character dealing with dark figures from Indian mythology.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ranveer Singh is also collaborating with Aditya Dhar, on another project currently in pre-production. The shooting schedules for both Rakshas and Dhar's films are expected to be finalized within the next two weeks, with filming potentially commencing in the latter half of 2024.

However, Ranveer Singh is yet to announce his next slate of releases. For now, two projects are confirmed – Singham Again, slated for Diwali 2024 release and Don 3, set for 2025.

