Theatre owners have decided to refrain from screening The Kerala Story as they have stated that it affects the screening of other films.

The Kerala Story has been facing quite a bit of backlash in the Southern regions owing to its plotline. Set in Kerala, the film showcases women from Hindu and Christian communities being manipulated and converted into Islam and being forced to join the ISIS. The film has not gone down well with certain Southern regions in the country, and it seems that theatre owners in places like Chennai have decided to stop the screening of the film.

The Kerala Story Controversy: Theatre owners stop screening of the film and remove it from listings online

As per recent reports, the theatre owners have claimed that the screening of The Kerala Story will be impacting the screening of other films. In a statement given by a member of the Theatres Owners Association to NDTV, it is said, "Due to law-and-order concerns, other films shown in multiplexes that screen this movie suffer. It affects our income. That's why this decision.” From what we hear, many theatres have stopped online booking of the film and have removed it from their screening lists. The decision comes after Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking ban on the film.

While the film claimed that about 32,000 women are being converted into Islamic religion as per the first teaser of the film, the makers were forced to change it to three women after many bashed the film over its ‘false’ claims. The Left Wing in Kerala too expressed its disappointment over the film and many from the state have asserted that the portrayal and the film’s plot is false and that it aims at promoting communal hatred.

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma in the lead role along with Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Inani, Sonia Balani, Pranav Mishra, among others playing pivotal roles. The film was released last week, on May 5, 2023.

Also Read: The Kerala Story, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, to release in theatres on May 5

More Pages: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.