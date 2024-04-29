Gurucharan Singh, also known as Sodhi on the renowned television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has gone missing. According to NDTV, Delhi Police's preliminary inquiry into the murder discovered that he was about to marry and was struggling financially.

Gurucharan Singh, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor faces financial strain despite upcoming wedding

According to sources, Delhi Police discovered the a fore mentioned vital data after conducting an initial investigation. Gurucharan withdrew ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi. His last known location, on April 24, was Palam, which is a few kilometers from his house. Since then, he has switched off his phone.

"His flight was scheduled for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm," officials said, as per the report. He was seen crossing the road, carrying a backpack in the last found CCTV footage of the actor. In his complaint, Gurucharan's father said that he left for Mumbai from Delhi via a flight on April 22, but never reached the destination. The police are also monitoring CCTV footage around his home to trace the route he took to the airport.

Fans and supporters of prominent television actor Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Sodhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, are concerned over his inexplicable disappearance during the last few days. Gurucharan, who is reported to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was supposed to return to Mumbai but hasn't been heard from since April 22.

The actor's father is distraught and had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, outlining his son's abrupt disappearance since leaving for Mumbai.

Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, had told ANI, “Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he was missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We had registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We had put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage, where he is seen walking by himself.”

Despite his attempts, Gurucharan, 50, has yet to travel to Mumbai, where he works, or return home. His phone remains inaccessible, compounding his family's anxieties. Ensure a prompt and timely inquiry, a Delhi Police officer said, "We are looking into the matter and a probe was instituted since we received a complaint."

Gurucharan's father denied that his son was in mental turmoil and said he couldn't explain his disappearance.

Gurucharan, who rose to prominence for his hilarious performances in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, left the show a few years ago.

