Shabana Raza, an actress and wife of Manoj Bajpayee, is making a comeback in the film industry as a producer.

Fans of Shabana Raza Bajpayee have much to rejoice as she, in collaboration with her husband Manoj Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar, launches Aurega Studios. Shabana's debut film, Kareeb (1998), made her an overnight sensation. However, she took a step back from the limelight in 2010 to focus on raising their daughter, Ava Nyla. Now, she has returned to the film industry.

Shabana Raza Bajpayee makes a comeback as a producer with Aurega Studios and debuts on social media

This marks her comeback with a new role in film production, igniting fans' excitement and curiosity about whether she will also return to acting. Manoj Bajpayee, marking his first role as a producer and his 100th film, and Vikram Khakhar, known for producing films such as Main aur Charles, Dobara (official adaptation of the American horror film Oculus), One by Two, and Virsa, join her in this venture.

The studio's inaugural film, Bhaiyya Ji, channels the iconic vibe that fans have long admired in Manoj Bajpayee's performances. The film features the intense song 'Baagh Ka Kareja,' exhibiting roaring energy that fans have been vibing on and is trending across social media.

Shabana Raza Bajpayee also made her debut on social media by sharing a family picture with husband Manoj Bajpayee and daughter Ava Nyla, captioning it "Hello World, here's my world." Manoj Bajpayee affectionately embraced her online presence, responding with a heartfelt message: "Welcome, my world. Finally."

Bhaiyya Ji is about a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done to his loved ones. Fans have been raving about the teaser of the film and are eagerly anticipating watching him in theatres as the OG they have loved him for.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee says wife Shabana Raza “will be back in cinema”: “Would love to work with her”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.