Estée Lauder has announced rising Bollywood actress and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Manushi previously served as the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in Fall 2022 and will appear in India’s upcoming campaign for Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, debuting later this month. Manushi joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent including Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the Estée Lauder family,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty. “In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will enable us to continue to reinforce our brand’s commitment to championing women’s advancement around the world.”

“Joining the Estée Lauder family is a dream come true,” said Manushi. “Estée Lauder is an iconic brand founded by a visionary woman, Mrs. Estée Lauder, who proved anything was possible with hard work, passion, and dedication. Like her, I hope to be a role model for women around the world, inspiring them to believe in themselves and their ability to impact positive change.”

"An inspiration to young women across India, Manushi embodies our brand philosophy of 'beauty with a purpose,' " said Dikshita Shukla, Brand Manager, Estée Lauder and The Ordinary, India. "Manushi’s vision and mission to support women’s rights aligns seamlessly with our core values, making her the perfect addition to the Estée Lauder family."

As an actress, Manushi Chhillar signed a three-film deal contract with Yash Raj Films and made her acting debut earlier last year in the period drama, Samrat Prithviraj.

