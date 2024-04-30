One of India's most celebrated producer, Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced a feature film with Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde. The filmmaker then confirmed that the Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah directorial has been titled Sanki. While the industry is buzzing that Sanki is a remake of Tamil Film, Adanga Maru starring Jayam Ravi, we have exclusively found out that it's an original love story written by maverick producer, Sajid Nadiadwala. Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde’s Sanki is NOT a remake but an original Love Story by Sajid Nadiadwala

According to a source, "Sajid Nadiadwala was planning to make Adanga Maru with Varun Dhawan at one point of time with Anurag Singh as the director. However, the tides changed in the post-pandemic world and VD decided to stay away from a remake. Sajid feels Adanga Maru has great potential to do well in Hindi and will be revisiting the subject in 2025 with a fresh star-cast. It's a script close to his heart and he will definitely make it for big screen entertainment."

While Adanga Maru with Varun Dhawan was titled Sanki, the source further informed that the new Sanki has nothing to do with what Sajid was making in the pre-pandemic world. Currently the prep-work is underway and Sajid is committed to taking the film on floors in June 2024. "It's a start to finish two-month journey on Sanki and Sajid has conveyed his intention of making the film a Valentines' Day 2025 offering. Ahan is presently training to play the twisted character of a Sanki in this actioner," the source told us further.

The casting for other actors in Sanki is currently underway. Keep on reading Bollywood Hungama to know more. Also Read: Ahan Shetty gains eight kg of muscle weight after Sanki announcement; coach praises the Tadap actor’s “discipline”

