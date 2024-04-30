comscore
Lyricist Kausar Munir joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi the Great, shares photo with MM Keeravani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Lyricist Kausar Munir joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi the Great, shares photo with MM Keeravani

en Bollywood News Lyricist Kausar Munir joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi the Great, shares photo with MM Keeravani

The film is produced under Anupam Kher Studios.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anupam Kher's directorial, Tanvi the Great, has brought on board an exceptional team, with Oscar winner MM Keeravani composing the music for the film, Keiko Nakahara as the Director of Photography (DOP), and now renowned lyricist Kausar Munir joining the team.

Lyricist Kausar Munir joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi the Great, shares photo with MM Keeravani

Lyricist Kausar Munir joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi the Great, shares photo with MM Keeravani

Lyricist Kausar Munir is best known for her incredible frame of work and some of the memorable dialogues from films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dear Zindagi, 83, Secret Superstar, Jubilee and more. It will be a magical treat when M.M. Keeravani and Kausar Munir collaborate on the music for the film.

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Kausar said, “Tanvi the Great is that rare film which combined the opportunity to convey a wonderful message, with an unforgettable working experience. I am honoured to be a part of the Tanvi the Great family led by our amazing director Anupam Kher. Thank you, Anupam Sir, for the most fun, most warm, most memorable music-making experience with you and the maestro M.M Keeravani Sir."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher opens up about his first meeting with late Satish Kaushik; says, “I shared a closer bond with him than my own family”

Tanvi The Great

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

