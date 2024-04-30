The production is gearing up for a quick start with filming set to commence within two weeks. The initial schedule will kick off in Mumbai, followed by Rajasthan shoot.

Back in February 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan were teaming up for the third time after the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This time, they're bringing a fresh twist with Janhvi Kapoor joining the party in Dharma Productions' upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The official announcement for the film dropped the same month, with an anticipated release date set for April 18th, 2025. This collaboration marks a reunion for Dhawan and Kapoor, who previously shared the screen in 2023's Bawaal.

Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf join Varun Dhawan – Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Report

But the casting doesn't stop there! The film boasts an exciting ensemble cast. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf have been roped in to play pivotal roles alongside the lead duo. The insider revealed, “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years.”

The source further elaborated that the film aligns perfectly with Dharma Productions' signature style – a vibrant celebration of love with music, larger-than-life sets, and a stellar cast. The source added, “The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with colour, music, scale, and a strong star cast.”

The production is gearing up for a quick start with filming set to commence within two weeks. The initial schedule will kick off in Mumbai, followed by a picturesque shoot in Rajasthan. International locations might also be incorporated. Interestingly, the makers intend to wrap up filming by the end of 2024.

Shashank Khaitan's last directorial venture was Govinda Naam Mera, a Disney+ Hotstar release starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan juggling the upcoming masala action film Baby John directed by Atlee Kumar and Kalees, slated for release on May 31st, 2024. This will be followed by David Dhawan's comedy film later this year.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has a packed schedule too. Her upcoming projects include the pan-India films Devara: Part 1 with Jr. NTR and the period saga Karna with Suriya. Additionally, she has Karan Johar's Mr and Mrs Mahi and Junglee Pictures' Ulajh in the pipeline.

