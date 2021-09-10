Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan suffers from laryngitis; loses his voice during shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 climax

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The shooting of Anees Bazmee’s comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be far more adventurous than was expected. Firstly the pandemic put a brake on the shooting for an entire year. Now during the shooting of the climax of the film Kartik Aaryan got a bout of laryngitis.

As the shocking news spread across the country, I tried to find out the veracity of the incident.

A source from the film’s core crew confided, “Tabu and Kartik Aaryan were shooting the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is a massive undertaking, with lots of drama and action and Kartik had an insane amount of screaming and shouting to do. At the end of it, Kartik just lost his voice. It was frightening. We all panicked.”

Medical assistance was immediately summoned. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when the doctors assured Kartik his voice needed some rest, nothing more serious.

Director Anees Bazmee says it was an experience hard to forget. “We were all so charged up. And to see Tabu and Kartik play against each other at such a high dramatic level. Everyone was stunned. Kartik is ready to take risks for a perfect shot. His voice was gone from all the shouting. But he seemed undeterred. Issko kehte hain dedication.”

Interestingly Vidya Balan in Bhoola Bhulaiyaa (2007) had participated in a climax where her dancing and ranting rendered her unconscious.

