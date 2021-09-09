Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2021 | 5:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

“Calm down, I am not injured at all,” says Tiger Shroff

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

A report in a leading newspaper says Tiger Shroff is injured. Reads the report, “Actor Tiger Shroff got injured while playing a game of celebrity football for charity in Mumbai on Sunday. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani was seen by his side.”

“Calm down, I am not injured at all,” says Tiger Shroff

However Tiger says he played no celebrity football on Sunday. “I don’t know where that is coming from. The match and the pictures that are showing my injury happened three months ago, not this Sunday.”

As anxious queries began pouring in from all quarters, Tiger just wanted everyone to calm down. “I am not injured at all…thankfully. I know I am prone to injuries. And my parents think I take too many risks. But the risks and injury are part of my job. In this case, though the alarmist reports were clearly mistimed. This happened three months ago.”

Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff share screen space for an ad film

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arjun Kapoor brings home a Mercedes-Maybach…

Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car dies…

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal starrer…

Golden Jubilee Celebrations: YRF and…

Pen Studios clarifies that their films…

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification