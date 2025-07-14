The question every fan of the Family Man franchise is asking: when is The Family Man 3 streaming? Manoj Bajpayee has now confirmed that the much-awaited third season of the massively popular Amazon Prime series will begin streaming in the last week of October or the first week of November.

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man 3 will stream this October or November

“The shooting is complete,” Bajpayee shared. “When we started, we had no idea The Family Man would go this far. Is it the most popular work I’ve done? I would say, most definitely, yes. Although I’ve done some other excellent series on OTT, like Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup, the reach of The Family Man has gone beyond anything I’ve experienced.”

The actor is confident that Season 3 will match — if not exceed — expectations. “All I can say at this moment is that those who loved Seasons 1 and 2 won’t be disappointed. If the highlight of Season 2 was Samantha, then Season 3 belongs to Jaideep Ahlawat. What a fine actor! I love working with actors who are as dedicated to getting it right as I am.”

