Kartik Aaryan is going places. Having signed a multiplicity of roles in the last few months which require him to sport different looks, Kartik is most excited about National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans’ untitled film (earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha). The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In this very unusual small-town love story, Kartik will have to rid himself of his long hair and cool-dude appearance. The role and film will take him into the space occupied by Amol Palekar in Basu Chatterjee’s Chotisi Baat and Chitchor.

Says director Sameer Vidwans, “We haven’t come to the full look as yet. But yes it will be a very different Kartik that audiences will get to see in this love story. Chote shaher ka ladka hai. His fashion sense, his personality even his body language would be different from what we normally see in our films.”

Kartik is most excited about getting to occupy this new space. In fact, he intends to sport a different look for each of his forthcoming films.

