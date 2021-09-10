That Sara Ali Khan is doing her second film with Dinesh Vijan has been doing the rounds for the longest time. But nobody had a clue about which film it would be. Many felt it is Maddock Films' next that stars Ayushmann Khurrana. But we can now tell you that it's something else altogether.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Sara had a closed door meeting with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi. It was for Laxman's next which is again in the slice of life space but with a fun, social twist to it. The script was locked few months ago and Dino absolutely loved it. It is again centred around the female protagonist."

Sara will now decide if she wants to do the film or not. "Laxman did want another actress on board but her dates were not available. Now, Sara has liked the narration and is most likely to take it up. Her next project The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on an indefinite backburner and she definitely needs a film like this more than anybody else."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan – Vikrant Massey starrer directed by Pawan Kriplani titled Gaslight

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.