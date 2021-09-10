Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s next to be produced by Dinesh Vijan?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

That Sara Ali Khan is doing her second film with Dinesh Vijan has been doing the rounds for the longest time. But nobody had a clue about which film it would be. Many felt it is Maddock Films' next that stars Ayushmann Khurrana. But we can now tell you that it's something else altogether.

Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's next to be produced by Dinesh Vijan

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Sara had a closed door meeting with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi. It was for Laxman's next which is again in the slice of life space but with a fun, social twist to it. The script was locked few months ago and Dino absolutely loved it. It is again centred around the female protagonist."

Sara will now decide if she wants to do the film or not. "Laxman did want another actress on board but her dates were not available. Now, Sara has liked the narration and is most likely to take it up. Her next project The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on an indefinite backburner and she definitely needs a film like this more than anybody else."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan – Vikrant Massey starrer directed by Pawan Kriplani titled Gaslight

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child…

Amit Sharma signs Neena Gupta for Deepika…

Jamie Spears files petition to completely…

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Mr.…

Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri to star in…

Seo Ye Ji and Park Byung Eun in talks to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification